OEP to acquire Barnes Group’s Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses

Barnes Group has agreed to sell its Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses to One Equity Partners. The deal is valued at $175 million.

Associated Spring and Hänggi are providers of engineered spring and precision metal component manufacturing, progressive stamping, micro-stamping, and fine blanking.

Based in Bristol, Connecticut, Barnes Group is a provider of engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Associated Spring and Hänggi’s strong leadership team and talented employees,” said Ante Kusurin, managing director of One Equity Partners in a statement. “One Equity has extensive experience in the diversified industrials space and in acquiring high-performing businesses through carveout transactions. We look forward to working with the team to expand this platform through organic growth initiatives and transformational acquisitions, a hallmark of our strategy,”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2024.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Barnes.

OEP is focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. Founded in 2021, OEP spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.