OEP to carve-out TechnipFMC’s Measurement Solutions biz

One Equity Partners (OEP) has signed an agreement to acquire TechnipFMC’s Measurement Solutions business for $205 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments at the closing of the transaction.

The Measurement Solutions business, a part of the Surface Technologies segment, is a liquid meter, integrated load management metering systems and related digital service provider. It employs around 450 people and operates six facilities, including manufacturing locations in North America and Europe.

“The business is an established global player with exciting growth potential as a standalone company,” said J B Cherry, senior MD at OEP. The firm will work with the team to “help build the business through organic growth alongside transformational acquisitions.”

OEP is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. It has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

TechnipFMC is a technology provider to the energy industry. It is based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.