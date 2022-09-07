OMERS Infrastructure hires Kalamakis as strategic partnerships head

Previously, Kalamakis worked at IFM Investors in London, where she was head of EMEA for the global relationship group and global head of investor relations

OMERS Infrastructure has hired Irini Kalamakis as senior managing director and global head of strategic partnerships. She will be based in London.

Previously, Kalamakis worked at IFM Investors in London, where she was head of EMEA for the global relationshp group and global head of investor relations. Prior to IFM, she held senior roles at Hastings Funds Management, and was a corporate attorney at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in London and New York.

Annesley Wallace, executive vice president and global head of OMERS Infrastructure, said in a statement: “We are thrilled Irini has joined the team. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will allow us to further grow the third-party capital program. The Strategic Partnership Program is an important part of our global strategy and will significantly contribute to our ambitions to double our AUM in 5 years and increase OMERS allocation to infrastructure to 25 percent in that same timeframe.”

Kalamakis has a BA from Columbia University, a master’s degree from the University of Oxford and a law degree from George Washington University.

OMERS Infrastructure currently has about C$32 billion in assets under management. It has more than 30 investments, principally in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and across sectors including energy, digital services, transportation and government-regulated services.