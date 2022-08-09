OMERS Private Equity invests $100m in NovaSource

The investment will be used for growth

Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsel to NovaSource and Clairvest while Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to OMERS Private Equity

Recently, NovaSource completed the buyout of Heliolytics

OMERS Private Equity has acquired a minority stake in NovaSource Power Services for $100 million. NovaSource is a provider of solar operations and maintenance services to utility, commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

The transaction is in partnership with NovaSource’s leadership team and Clairvest Group Inc, which will continue as the majority equity holder of NovaSource. The proceeds from the OMERS investment will be used to finance NovaSource’s continued growth. NovaSource has recently completed the acquisition of Heliolytics to expand its capabilities, and will continue to expand internationally in the months to come.

Angus Cole, managing director of Clairvest, said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome OMERS Private Equity as our partner and help accelerate NovaSource’s growth trajectory over the next few years. OMERS brings expertise and relationships in the industry which will complement nicely with Clairvest’s deep knowledge in the renewable energy sector. Together, we will help management build an asset of strategic significance in the solar O&M space.”

Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsel to NovaSource and Clairvest. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to OMERS Private Equity.

OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$121 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2021, including approximately C$19.6 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure. With teams in New York, London, Toronto and Singapore

NovaSource Power Services, a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc, is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.