Omni Fiber picks up $250m from Oak Hill

Oak Hill Capital has committed $250 million to Omni Fiber, a new fiber-to-the-premises provider. The capital will be used to expand broadband access to undeserved towns in the Midwest.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oak Hill and are excited to provide high-quality Internet access options to small and medium communities across the Midwest,” said Darrick Zucco, Omni Fiber CEO, in a statement. “Oak Hill’s investment will spur our growth to help bridge the digital divide and establish competitive choice by providing hundreds of thousands of households access to our future-proof, 100% fiber-optic network.”

With Oak Hill’s investment in the Company, Omni will not need to rely on grants or subsidies from federal, state, or local governments to build its network.

Oak Hill’s current broadband investments include MetroNet, Vexus Fiber and GoNetspeed.

Oak Hill invests in the North America middle market. Since 1986, Oak Hill has raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion.