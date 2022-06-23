One Equity Partners to acquire Danish manufacturer DESMI

‘We plan to utilize OEP’s deep industrial sector expertise to help DESMI accelerate its growth trajectory and further diversify its end-markets to strengthen the business,’ the firm said

DESMI provides environmental solutions for oil spill response, seaweed collection, and cleaning waterways

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022

One Equity Partners has signed a definitive agreement to purchase a majority stake in Danish manufacturer DESMI. DESMI was founded in 1834 and is one of Denmark’s oldest companies. It specializes in the development, manufacturing, and sale of pumps, pumping solutions, and environmental cleaning equipment. It is a global operation across 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Africa and employs nearly 1,000 people.

One Equity Partners is a private equity firm headquartered in New York. It was founded in 2001, as the in-house private equity arm of Bank One, and in 2005 transitioned to JPMorgan in the same capacity. OEP spun out of JPMorgan in 2015. It invests across the healthcare, industrial, technology, and technological services sectors and looks for companies with a revenue of between $100 million to $800 million. OEP also looks for an EBITDA of $10 million to $70 million.

“We plan to utilize OEP’s deep industrial sector expertise to help DESMI accelerate its growth trajectory and further diversify its end-markets to strengthen the business,” said Johann-Melchior von Peter, senior managing director at OEP.

“After nearly 190 years of operations, we look forward to entering our next stage of growth with the support of our new partner. OEP is a firm that shares our vision for the evolution of DESMI and has a long-standing track record for building market-leading industrial companies,” said Henrik Sørensen, CEO of DESMI.