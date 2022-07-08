One Equity Partners to acquire manufacturer Fortaco

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022

One Equity Partners has agreed to acquire Fortaco Group, a Finnish heavy-duty value-chain solutions provider for off-highway equipment, marine, energy, mining and other industries. The seller was Finnish private equity firm CapMan. No financial terms were disclosed

“We are very honored to become a member of the One Equity Partners family,” said Lars Hellberg, president and CEO of Fortaco Group, in a statement. “I want to express my sincere thanks to all our global customers, business partners, and the Fortaco team for the highly qualified performance we reached together. With One Equity Partners, we are looking forward to realizing the full potential of Fortaco as the leading business partner of technology, vehicle cabins, steel fabrications and assemblies.”

One Equity Partners is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm was founded in 2001 and spun out of JP Morgan in 2015 to become an independent partnership. One Equity Partners has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide with offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.