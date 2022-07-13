One Rock appoints Fiesta as operating partner

In her new role, Fiesta will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock's portfolio companies through strategic solutions focused on financial, accounting and tax services.

One Rock Capital Partners has named Susan Fiesta as an operating partner. In her new role, Fiesta will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock’s portfolio companies through strategic solutions focused on financial, accounting and tax services.

Prior to joining One Rock, Fiesta served as principal and global tax director at Avison Young (USA) Inc. Previously, Fiesta led the international tax and transfer pricing teams in her role as vice president of international tax at CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a Fortune 500 multinational public company with a presence in over 65 countries. Fiesta began her career at Deloitte LLP .

“One Rock is focused on building a bench of talented Operating Partners with the right mix of relevant expertise and skills to support our investment strategy,” said Tony W. Lee, managing partner of One Rock, in a statement. “Susan’s tenured background in financial services, with a particular emphasis on international tax expertise, will add value to the operating partner team, in support of One Rock’s portfolio companies, which are subject to increasingly complex regulatory tax environments domestically or internationally.”

Founded in 2010, One Rock Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm based in New York City.