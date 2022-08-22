One Rock appoints Gaudreau as operating partner

In his new role, he will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value through strategic financial, accounting and HR solutions at One Rock's portfolio companies.

Previously, Gaudreau was vice president and controller at Armstrong Flooring

Prior to that, Gaudreau was director of financial reporting and consolidation at Harsco Corporation

Based in New York City, One Rock invests in middle-market companies

One Rock Capital Partners LLC has named Phil Gaudreau as an operating partner.

Gaudreau will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value through strategic financial, accounting and HR solutions at One Rock’s portfolio companies.

Gaudreau joins One Rock with over 20 years of experience in controllership and financial accounting. He previously served as vice president and controller at Armstrong Flooring, Inc., a producer of resilient flooring products, where he led all accounting, financial reporting and financial information system functions. Prior to Armstrong Flooring Inc., Gaudreau was director of financial reporting and consolidation at Harsco Corporation. Earlier in his career, Gaudreau held roles as manager of accounting projects at Comcast Corporation, project controller at Liberty Property Trust and senior associate in audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLC.

“One Rock remains committed to building out an experienced Operating Partner team to support our diversified set of portfolio companies,” said R. Scott Spielvogel, managing partner of One Rock, in a statement. “We’re confident that with his significant leadership experience and expertise in accounting and financial reporting, Phil will prove valuable in working with a number of our companies.”

Based in New York City, One Rock invests in middle-market companies.