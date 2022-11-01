One Rock-backed Kensing buys Evonik’s amphoteric surfactants unit

Evonik is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15 billion

Kensing, which is backed One Rock Capital Partners, has acquired Evonik’s amphoteric surfactants and specialty esters operations. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Hopewell, Virginia, Evonik is a specialty chemicals firm.

Illinois-based Kensing is a maker of natural vitamin E, plant sterols, specialty esters and high-purity anionic surfactants.

“This transaction expands our existing surfactant and specialty esters product offerings and we’re pleased to officially welcome our colleagues at the Hopewell site into the Kensing family,” said Serge Rogasik, CEO of Kensing, in a statement. “This transaction marks our second add-on acquisition since becoming a standalone company in June 2021. We look forward to building on this momentum by actively pursuing additional strategic opportunities aimed at providing our customers with an expanded range of high quality, plant-based products and strengthening our leading position in our core markets.”

The amphoteric surfactants and specialty esters products acquired by Kensing in this transaction primarily serve the personal care market, with a focus on skin care, hair care and oral care applications.

Evonik is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.38 billion in 2021.

Based in New York City, One Rock invests in the middle market.