Ontario Teachers’ acquires biogas projects developer Sevana Bioenergy

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has acquired a majority stake in Sevana Bioenergy, a Boise, Idaho-based developer and upgrader of large-scale biogas projects. As part of the deal, Ontario Teachers’ will invest C$250 million to develop renewable natural gas projects across North America.

Sevana was founded by CEO John McKinney in 2017.

“We are pleased to partner with John and the Sevana team to help accelerate their efforts to develop advanced digester facilities that produce RNG and electricity for transportation fuel, EV charging and other forms of energy,” said Zvi Orvitz, senior managing director, sustainability & energy transition, private capital at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, in a statement. “Sevana has a demonstrated track record of success in the implementation of cutting edge RNG facilities, and we are excited by the opportunity to further scale the company as it enters its next chapter of growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Ontario Teachers’ on the transaction while Fredrickson and Byron served as legal counsel to Sevana.

Ontario Teachers’ has net assets of C$247.2 billion as at December 31, 2022.