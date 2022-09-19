Ontario Teachers’ buys co-control stake in EQT-backed GPA Global

The interest was acquired from EQT Private Equity and other minority shareholders.

GPA’s two founders, Tom Wang and Adam Melton, will roll over their respective ownership and continue to lead the company

Ontario Teachers has net assets of C$242.5 billion as at June 30, 2022

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has acquired a co-control stake in Shenzhen and Seattle-based GPA Global, a full-service provider of premium packaging solutions to brands in North America and Europe. No financial terms were disclosed.

Raju Ruparelia, a senior managing director, private capital, Asia-Pacific at Ontario Teachers’ said in a statement: “We are excited to invest in GPA, our first co-control private equity investment in the region. We believe we are well positioned to support the company’s continued growth by leveraging our global reach and track record of success investing in the packaging and consumer sectors. We believe Tom and Adam have created a unique and differentiated packaging platform and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with them and GPA’s talented management team as the business enters its next stage of growth.”

GPA is the latest investment by Ontario Teachers' private capital team in Asia.