Ontario Teachers’ and CPPIB to acquire additional stakes in IDEAL

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have agreed to acquire additional stakes in IDEAL, a Mexican infrastructure company, for MXN$45 per share. Following the deal, Ontario Teachers’ and CPPIB will each own a 24.8 percent interest. IDEAL has 18 infrastructure concessions in different Latin American sectors, including toll roads, water and logistics terminals.

Mexico City, Mexico / Toronto, Canada (December 7, 2021) – Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (“Ontario Teachers’”) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire incremental stakes in Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en América Latina, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:IDEAL B-1, “IDEAL”) at MXN$45.00 per share.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ontario Teachers’ will acquire an additional 8.4% interest in IDEAL, while CPP Investments will increase its investment holding by an additional 1.1%. Following the close of the transaction, Ontario Teachers’ and CPP Investments will each own 24.8% of IDEAL’s outstanding shares. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including obtaining the authorization from the Mexican antitrust authorities (Comisión Federal de Competencia).

IDEAL owns, finances and operates a portfolio of brownfield and greenfield toll road concessions, water treatment plants, multimodal transit terminals and Mexico’s largest electronic toll collection systems operator. IDEAL’s primary business is in the toll road sector where it operates a portfolio of roads strategically distributed to interconnect key urban centers, ports and production hubs across Mexico.

“We are excited to further deepen our longstanding investment relationship with IDEAL alongside CPP Investments and significantly increase our exposure to high-quality core infrastructure assets in Mexico,” said Stacey Purcell, Managing Director, Latin America of Ontario Teachers’ Infrastructure & Natural Resources group. “Over the past few years, we have seen firsthand that IDEAL is the premier infrastructure platform in Mexico and believe it is well-placed to continue delivering strong results and growth in the years to come.”

In November 2021, FIBRA IDEAL, the infrastructure investment trust managed by IDEAL, indicated plans for a follow-on public offering which may include both a primary and secondary component. FIBRA IDEAL was established in 2020 when Ontario Teachers’ and CPP Investments’ closed their first direct investment in IDEAL. The FIBRA IDEAL offering, which is anticipated for early 2022, is expected to precede Ontario Teachers’ and CPP Investments increased shareholding in IDEAL.

“Our ongoing investment in IDEAL continues to provide CPP Investments with access to a diversified portfolio of real assets with stable cash flows, while also providing the opportunity for future growth through development opportunities in Mexico’s infrastructure sector,” said Scott Lawrence, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, CPP Investments. “We look forward to the ongoing growth of this platform alongside our valued partners.”

ABOUT IDEAL

IDEAL is an independent publicly traded company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (IDEALB1.MX). IDEAL engages in the development, promotion, operation and administration of infrastructure projects in Mexico and Latin America. IDEAL is one of the largest infrastructure companies in Latin America, with 18 infrastructure concessions in different sectors, including toll roads, water and logistics terminals.