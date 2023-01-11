Ontario Teachers’-backed GPA Global bolts on Cosfibel Group

Cosfibel has worked with brands such as L'Oréal, Chanel, LVMH, Rémy Martin, La Durée and Damman.

Cosfibel designs, develops and manufactures gifts and packaging for the beauty, fine food, and wine and spirits markets

Ontario Teachers’ acquired a co-control stake in GPA in September

Cosfibel’s client list includes over 70 global brands

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio company GPA Global has acquired Cosfibel Group, a provider of luxury promotional packaging, luxury gifting and merchandising products.

Based in Levallois-Perret in France, Cosfibel designs, develops and manufactures gifts and packaging for the beauty, fine food, and wine and spirits markets. Cosfibel Group owns four companies: Cosfibel Premium, Grumbe, Shopluxe and Boitealu.

GPA, headquartered in Mansfield, Massachusetts, is a provider of packaging products, serving end-markets including consumer electronics, beverage, jewellery, health and beauty. Ontario Teachers’ acquired a co-control stake in the company from EQT in September 2022.

The acquisition of Cosfibel is the second “major” acquisition by GPA with Ontario Teachers’ as a shareholder, following the acquisition of California-based Jenco Productions, the investor said.

“We are impressed by Cosfibel’s superior design capabilities and strong reputation in its core markets and industry segments,” said Raju Ruparelia, senior managing director, private capital, Asia-Pacific at Ontario Teachers’. “The combination with GPA will further develop Cosfibel’s well-established European customer network as part of GPA’s strong global platform.”

Toronto-based Ontario Teachers’ is a global investor with net assets of $242.5 billion.