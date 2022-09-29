Ontario Teachers’ opens office in Mumbia to support India portfolio

This office is Ontario Teachers’ sixth global office and third in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has opened a new office in Mumbai to build on its existing Indian portfolio.

This office is Ontario Teachers’ sixth global office and third in the Asia-Pacific region.

“India is an attractive investment destination and will be one of our growth markets over the next 5-10 years. It has a large, growing, and dynamic economy, with openness to foreign capital which makes it a strategically important market for us,” said Jo Taylor, president and CEO, in a statement.

The Mumbai office will target investments in India across all asset classes, including public and private equities, infrastructure, real estate, credit and venture and growth equity.

A founding team of approximately 10 team members will be based in Ontario Teachers’ Mumbai office by the end of 2022.

Deepak Dara has been appointed senior managing director and head of India and will take on this role in early 2023.

Dara joined Ontario Teachers’ in 2020 as chief of staff to the chief investment officer. Prior to joining Ontario Teachers’ Dara was part of the leadership team of the Boston Consulting Group’s principal investor and private equity practice.

As of June 30, 2022, Ontario Teachers has net assets of $242.5 billion.