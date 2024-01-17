Pension-owned Cubico acquires 50% of Peel Cubico Renewables

Cubico Sustainable Investments is a renewable energy company

The Peel Cubico Renewables joint venture between Peel NRE and Cubico was initiated in April 2021

The deal includes the transfer of Peel NRE’s renewables development team to Cubico, as well as the joint venture’s current onshore wind and solar PV development pipeline

Cubico Sustainable Investments, owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), has acquired Peel NRE’s 50 percent stake in Peel Cubico Renewables, a joint venture focused on the development of renewable energy projects in the UK. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal includes the transfer of Peel NRE’s renewables development team to Cubico, as well as the joint venture’s current onshore wind and solar PV development pipeline.

Based in London, Cubico is a renewable energy company. The Peel Cubico Renewables joint venture between Peel NRE and Cubico was initiated in April 2021.

“We believe that by taking full control of the joint venture and bringing the team in house, we will strengthen our global development business and enable us to carry on growing our asset base in the UK,” said David Swindin, CEO of Cubico Sustainable Investments, in a statement. “This reaffirms our belief in the UK as an attractive renewable energy market where we see great potential. We look forward to playing our part in the country’s push for net zero.”

Ontario Teachers’ and PSP Investments acquired Santander’s interest in Cubico Sustainable Investments in 2016.