Ontario Teachers’ takes minority stake in Sweetwater Royalties

Orion Resource Partners has sold a minority stake in Sweetwater Royalties, a Lakewood, Colorado-based base metals and industrial minerals royalty company, to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. The transaction is for $221.6 million.

As a result of this deal, Ontario Teachers has aquired a 25 percent equity stake in Sweetwater.

Orion established Sweetwater in 2020. Currently, Sweetwater owns 17 cash flowing royalties across soda ash, renewables and industrial minerals and owns 7 royalties on soda ash and renewables projects under development.

Christopher Metrakos, a senior managing director of natural resources at Ontario Teachers’, said, in a statement: “We are excited to partner with Orion in the ownership of Sweetwater and work together to support the growth of the business. Sweetwater has a unique mineral acreage position across the largest natural trona deposit globally and significant growth optionality across its asset base.”

Based in New York City, Orion targets precious and base mentals and minerals.

Ontario Teachers’ has net assets of $247.2 billion as at December 31, 2022.