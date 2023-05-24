OpenGate-backed Duraco scoops up coating technologies manufacturer Strata-Tac

Duraco is a manufacturer of specialty materials including pressure sensitive tapes and labels, coated films, and release liners.

Duraco, which is backed by OpenGate Capital, has acquired St. Charles, Illinois-based Strata-Tac, a maker of custom engineered pressure sensitive self-adhesive products and top coated films. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Strata-Tac is the latest testament to our focus on add-on investments as an accelerator of growth,” said Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s founder and CEO in a statement. “The combination of Strata-Tac’s operational capabilities, along with Duraco’s strong operating expertise and its seasoned management team will drive continued commercial growth into new markets.”

Based in Los Angeles, OpenGate Capital invests in lower-to-mid-market businesses in the industrials, business services, and technology sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2005.