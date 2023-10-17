OpenGate Capital-backed IPG acquires certain assets from clean solutions firm West Penetone

IPG includes chemical distributors ChemSolv and Chemisphere

Integrity Partners Group, which is backed by OpenGate Capital, has acquired certain assets from West Penetone, a New Jersey and California-based maker of cleaning solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

IPG is a chemical distribution platform.

“Acquisition of the product portfolio and intellectual property from West Penetone is an important development in the growth and expansion of our business,” said Darren J. Birkelbach, IPG’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are now able to serve more customers with a broader and specific offering including propriety formulations acquired from West Penetone. We are excited to build on the highly successful business with the expanded capabilities of IPG.”

