OpenGate Capital to acquire Cineplex’s amusement services biz

OpenGate Capital has agreed to acquire Player One Amusement Group (P1AG) from Cineplex, a Toronto-based entertainment and media company.

OpenGate will acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of P1AG for a total deal value of C$155 million, subject to certain closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

P1AG is an amusement services provider operating in Canada and the US. The company provides amusement gaming equipment and outsourced operations and maintenance support. In addition, it sources, distributes, and maintains amusement gaming equipment for commercial and retail venues. Customers include theater chains, family entertainment centers, and other amusement operators including bowling centers, resorts, restaurants and trampoline parks.

“Player One represents a dynamic investment and opportunity to enter the resilient and growing amusement solutions market,” said Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s founder and managing partner, in a statement. “As corporate carve-out specialists, we are ready to bring the full force of our operations team to support the business and management team in this next stage of growth.”

OpenGate is a transatlantic private equity firm that acquires mid-market companies in industrials, technology, consumer and business services sectors. It has its headquarters in Los Angeles.