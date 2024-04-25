Featured

OpenGate part of fresh crop of GPs to join Ownership Works

Employee ownership serves OpenGate’s performance objectives, managing partner Andrew Nikou said, as it emphasizes financial literacy and encourages workers 'to think like owners.'

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now