Openlane to acquire Manheim Canada from Cox Automotive

Openlane, a portfolio company of Apax Partners, has agreed to acquire the Manheim Canada business from Cox Automotive, an Atlanta-based provider of automotive dealer solutions.

The proposed acquisition advances Openlane’s digital strategy by adding Manheim Canada inventory, buyers, sellers and corresponding data to the Openlane Canada digital marketplace launched earlier this year, the company said in a statement. It includes the Manheim Montreal facility and auction sales, operations and select staff across Manheim Canada.

“Openlane’s vision is to build the world’s greatest digital marketplaces for used vehicles — and this acquisition helps advance our digital strategy,” said Peter Kelly, CEO of Openlane. “Building on the momentum of our combined, single Openlane Canada digital marketplace launch in June, this transaction will help accelerate commercial and dealer growth, and deliver an improved customer experience. For buyers — more inventory means more choice and a simplified way to find the very best vehicles for their lots. For sellers — instantly accessing Openlane’s broad buyer-base means achieving the best market results possible on every sale. And by deepening our data set, we can generate enhanced vehicle recommendations, pricing information and other insights to help customers make better informed wholesale decisions.”

Formerly known as KAR Global, Openlane in 2020 secured a $550 million investment led by Apax Partners, a UK private equity firm. Periphas Capital also invested in the deal.