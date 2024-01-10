Orangewood makes strategic investment in Servpro West Coast DRT; calling for your best exits of 2023

Morning Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

How’s your year starting out? What’s new in PE land? How are things looking on the exit front? That’s the big question on everyone’s mind: when will exit activity start picking up again and from that, distributions begin flowing back into LP coffers?

• Orangewood Partners makes strategic investment in property restoration company.

• Bruin Capital exits sports marketing company.

• Deal of the Year Awards nominations now open, send us your best exits.

Awards

It’s that time again! We’re opening up our annual Deal of the Year awards for the best exits of 2023.

Winners are chosen in seven categories: Deal of the Year, Large-Market Deal of the Year, Middle Market Deal of the Year, Small Market Deal of the Year, Turnaround of the Year, International Deal of the Year and Secondaries Deal of the Year.

Visit here for contest rules and other information, including lists of past winners. And hit me up with questions at christopher.w@pei.group (but please read the rules PDF that can be downloaded, which should answer most of your questions).

Construction

Orangewood Partners is announcing a strategic investment in Servpro West Coast DRT, which provides property cleaning, restoration and reconstruction services. The deal includes equity rollover and participation by existing management and company founders.

Property restoration is a sector of focus for Orangewood. It has strong long-term tailwinds, even in tough moments of the economic cycle. The segment has grown over the last decade at a high single digit CAGR, with rosy forecasts of future growth, according to Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing director of Orangewood.

Also, the segment is fragmented and has strong cash flow characteristics, Goldfarb said. “Our research suggests the overall restoration market is $40-plus billion, and the five largest brands represent less than 20 percent of the overall market,” Goldfarb told PE Hub reporter Rafael Canton.

For Servpro West Coast, growth will come through “investments in people, investments in systems, investments in processes and also additional customer and other relationships that we can help bring to the table,” Goldfarb said.

An exit

Bruin Capital is selling a majority stake in Two Circles, a sports marketing company, to Charterhouse Capital Partners. The business will continue to be led by co-founder and CEO Gareth Balch, alongside current management, which will reinvest in the company as part of the deal, Bruin said in a statement.

An article earlier this week from Sky News said Charterhouse was in discussions to buy the business for £250 million.

Two Circles was founded in 2011, and Bruin invested in 2019. Since its investment, the company has grown by 400 percent to more than 600 employees, including 75 percent joining from outside the sports industry. During its ownership, Two Circles added-on sponsorship sales agency TRM, ticketing specialists Sportslink, tech specialist Codeware and Livewire, a content creation agency.

More sports

Platinum Equity acquired youth sports apparel suppliers Georgia-based Augusta Sportswear Brands and North Carolina-based Founder Sport Group. The companies provide team uniforms and off-field performance wear and fan apparel for the youth and recreational sports markets.

That’s it for me! Hit me up with tips n’ gossip, feedback or book recommendations at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.