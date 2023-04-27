Orangewood Partners names Brewer as operations managing director and Sonsteby as operating partner

In this new role, Brewer will focus on operational diligence while Sonsteby will provide strategic guidance to both Orangewood and its portfolio companies.

Most recently, Brewer was chief strategy officer at Miso Robotics

Sonsteby is a former chief financial and chief administrative officer at The Michaels Companies, Inc

Based in New York, Orangewood Partners targets sectors that include healthcare, consumer and related industries

Orangewood Partners has appointed Jake Brewer as managing director of operations and Chuck Sonsteby as an operating partner.

In this new role, Brewer will focus on operational diligence while Sonsteby will provide strategic guidance to both Orangewood and its portfolio companies.

On the appointments, Neil Goldfarb, managing partner of Orangewood, said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Jake and Chuck to Orangewood as we further enhance the value we provide to our portfolio companies and investors. Jake’s significant expertise in driving digital transformation across our core areas of focus, particularly in the restaurant and multi-unit consumer sectors, coupled with Chuck’s proven track record of success at some of the most recognized and well-run organizations, will be valuable assets to the firm.”

Most recently, Brewer was chief strategy officer at Miso Robotics. Prior to Miso, Brewer served as vice president of restaurant excellence at CKE restaurants.

Sonsteby is a former chief financial and chief administrative officer at The Michaels Companies, Inc. He was also a CFO and vice president at Brinker International, Inc.

Based in New York, Orangewood Partners targets sectors that include healthcare, consumer and related industries. The firm was founded in 2015.