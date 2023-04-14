ORG-backed Bill Gosling Outsourcing buys MattsenKumar

Based in NewMarket, Ontario, Bill Gosling Outsourcing is a provider of omni-channel customer experience and accounts receivable management solutions.

Bill Gosling Outsourcing, a portfolio company of Owner Resource Group (ORG), has acquired MattsenKumar, a provider of third-party contact center quality services, business-knowledge process outsourcing, data analytics and innovation and strategy services in India.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Bill Gosling Outsourcing and MattsenKumar’s management have retained significant ownership stakes in the combined organization.

The acquisition will bring together more than 5,500 employees across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Together, Bill Gosling Outsourcing and MattsenKumar will offer a comprehensive suite of business process outsourcing services to clients across a range of industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome the MattsenKumar team to the Bill Gosling flock,” said Dave Rae, CEO of Bill Gosling Outsourcing, in a statement. “Our partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities in key areas of strategic focus to provide our clients with a broader array of value-add services.”

ORG, an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, acquired Bill Gosling Outsourcing in 2020.