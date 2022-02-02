ORIX USA expands its asset management business with two senior appointments

ORIX USA has named Jeff Abrams as chief investment officer, asset management. Also, the firm has hired Timothy Loughlin as managing director in the special opportunities group.

PRESS RELEASE

February 2, 2022 (New York) – ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA) today announced two senior appointments within its asset management business. Jeff Abrams has been named Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Asset Management, and Timothy Loughlin has joined the firm as Managing Director in the Special Opportunities Group, responsible for Asset Based Lending. Mr. Abrams is based in New York and continues to report to Art Mbanefo, CIO of ORIX USA and Mr. Loughlin reports to Ravi Singh, Head of the Special Opportunities Group.

“Over the last few years we have made great strides towards our goal of being a preeminent investing and financing partner to the middle market, thoughtfully deploying our balance sheet alongside third party investors seeking access to attractive alternative investments. As our client base and third party capital raising and partnership opportunities grow, these impressive leaders will enable us to further build on our successes to date,” said Mr. Mbanefo.

Mr. Abrams is a Managing Director and joined the firm in September 2020 as CIO for Private Credit. In this new role, he will oversee ORIX USA’s asset management capabilities across the Growth Capital, Municipal and Infrastructure, Special Opportunities Credit teams as well as those of Signal Peak Capital, a leveraged credit business, and NXT Capital, a middle-market direct lending business. Prior to joining ORIX USA, Mr. Abrams was Head of Investing & Lending Solutions at Barclays International, where he was responsible for originating, underwriting, and executing transactions in direct lending and opportunistic credit. He also spent fifteen years at Guggenheim Partners and was Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of the Corporate Credit Group. Mr. Abrams is a member of ORIX USA’s Management Committee.

Mr. Loughlin has over 30 years of experience in asset based lending and joined the firm in October 2021. He was most recently co-founder of Newgate Capital Holdings, a commercial finance and consulting and advisory company focused on consumer, commercial, and real estate markets. He previously co-founded CapFlow Funding, a private commercial lending platform. He also spent fourteen years at Merrill Lynch as a Managing Director in the Global Asset Based Finance Group, including 5 years in London as the Head of Global Asset Based Finance for Europe. At ORIX USA he is focused on building out the firm’s capabilities in asset based finance and works with teams across asset management on transaction origination and execution.

“As investor focus on private credit grows, it is crucial to have leaders with market-cycle tested industry and product knowledge to be able to work with clients and partners on assessing the opportunities as well as delivering and executing inventive solutions across our full product suite,” added Mr. Mbanefo. “Jeff, Tim and our asset management team have the expertise and experience that have contributed to our momentum in the U.S. to date, and I look forward to their contributions in their new roles.”

About ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA)

Since 1981, ORIX USA has served the middle market with creative and flexible capital solutions, delivering through a capital base that combines the strength of its balance sheet with funds from third-party investors seeking access to attractive alternative investments. With a focus on private credit, real estate and private equity, ORIX USA and its subsidiaries — Boston Financial Investment Management, Lument, NXT Capital, RB Capital, Signal Peak Capital Management and ORIX Capital Partners—have more than 1300 employees across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $83.5 billion in assets, including $26.1 billion of assets under management, $47.2 billion in servicing and administration assets, and approximately $11 billion in proprietary assets, as of September 2021. Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 28 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit orix.com.