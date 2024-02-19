Orlando Bravo, Jonathan Gray, Lori Hall-Kimm, Pam Hendrickson, Howard Marks, Scott Nuttall and David Rubenstein to speak at NEXUS 2024

Happy Presidents’ Day, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Most dealmakers have today off, so I’m taking the opportunity to showcase some of our work at the Hub.

In case you missed it, we recently launched a new Dealmakers to Watch series. I’ve got a snippet from the first profile.

We’re also gearing up for PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit in Orlando next month. I’ll share an update below.

Dealmakers to watch

In the first installment of PE Hub’s new Dealmakers to Watch series, reporter Rafael Canton featured Matt Leeds, a former L Catterton investor who’s launched a new firm to back consumer products companies.

Private equity was not in the cards for Leeds when he was in college. He had it all mapped out. Leeds was a triple major in math, psychology and quantitative economics at Tufts University. He wanted to be a consumer and cognitive psychologist.

But it all changed with a plane ride. He happened to be on the same flight as an investment banker from JPMorgan. A conversation transformed into an informal interview, which led to a formal interview and an offer for a full-time role as an analyst.

“There’s a movie that I want to make one day about the private equity recruiting career path,” Leeds told PE Hub. “Because if you don’t know you want to be in the hedge fund world, the private equity world or the investment banking world when you are a high school senior or college freshman, these days, you’ll just never get in. The road is closed. I wasn’t on the road, and I just happened to get lucky.”

That luck put Leeds on the private equity path and eventually led Leeds to L Catterton in 2014. He rose from vice-president to principal to partner, developing expertise in the consumer sector.

After spending eight years at L Catterton, Leeds went out on his own and founded Forward Consumer Partners in 2023. The nascent Greenwich, Connecticut-based PE firm specializes in branded consumer businesses. The firm announced in January that it raised $425 million for its inaugural fund.

If you asked Leeds years ago if he would’ve started his own PE firm, he would’ve said you were a lunatic.

“It was not something that I had thought about for years and years,” Leeds said. “I had a great job. And the beauty of it is: it wasn’t like I was running away from something. I was running to something.”

Leeds has been able to combine his interest in consumers with his dealmaking background in founding Forward. The firm hasn’t made any official investments yet for its first fund. It has plans to announce deals over the next few months. It does have a small investment in New York-based restaurant Via Carota’s self-titled bottled craft cocktail product. Leeds became a co-founder and chairman of the CPG product maker in 2021.

Leeds said Forward is looking for powerful brands that make beloved products and businesses that have endured over many years.

“We will have a concentrated portfolio,” Leeds said. “We’ll have five to seven investments. We need to make room for co-invest. And what that means is we’ll be writing equity checks between $25 million-$250 million into generally majority positions in branded consumer businesses.”

For more, read the full story on PE Hub.

Profile worthy?

Is there someone you’d like to see profiled by PE Hub?

We’re featuring private equity professionals as they pivot to new challenges, such as moving to a new firm, launching a new firm, getting promoted to partner, launching an investment strategy, closing a significant deal or some other new endeavor.

Send me your recommendations at mk.flynn@pei.group

Come together

We’re hard at work getting ready for PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit.

In Orlando on March 6 – 8, NEXUS 2024 will connect the investors responsible for more than $30 trillion of LP capital with the managers that matter to take stock of portfolios, make allocation decisions and build manager pipelines.

Some of the headliners include: Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray, Carlyle’s David Rubenstein, KKR’s Scott Nuttall and Oaktree’s Howard Marks.

I’m looking forward to talking with Thoma Bravo co-founder Orlando Bravo about the environment for tech deals in 2024 in a Fireside Chat.

I’ll also be chairing the Dealmaking Track.

Pam Hendrickson, vice chairman and COO of the Riverside Company, recently joined the roster. Hendrickson, who also serves as chairman of the board of the American Investment Council, will be on the “The dealmaking sweet spot – Life in the lower middle market” panel, which also includes Suzanne Yoon, founder and CEO of Kinzie Capital Partners; Andi Klein, managing partner, head of Triton Smaller Mid-Cap ; and Kate Faust, partner, Rockwood Equity Partners.

NEXUS also offers a rare opportunity to hear from influential LPs, including: Christopher Ailman, CIO, California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS); Lori Hall-Kimm , senior managing director and head of global private equity, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP); and Britt Harris, acting CEO and COO, Texas Permanent School Fund.

Register here.

I can’t wait to see you there!

On that note, I’ll sign off. PE Hub Europe editor Craig McGlashan will write to you tomorrow.

Cheers, MK