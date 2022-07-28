Osceola-backed Forward Solutions buys sales services firm Utility Sales Associates

Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $5 million and $75 million or EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million

Forward Solutions, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, has acquired Chicago-based Utility Sales Associates, a provider of outsourced sales services for utilities and telecommunications equipment manufacturers. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Patrick Watkins, a principal at Osceola Capital, said in a statement: “We continue to partner with the best B2B service companies in the US. We are excited about the continued organic and acquisition growth of Forward Solutions as they broaden their expertise.”

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Osceola Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $5 million and $75 million or EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million.