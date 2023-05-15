Osceola-backed Tendit Group acquires commercial landscape services firm Legends Landscape

Legends Landscape Management was founded in 2002

Based in Tampa, Osceola Capital invests in lower middle-market services companies

Tendit Group, which is backed by Osceola Capital, has acquired Phoenix-based Legends Landscape Management, a provider of commercial landscape services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tendit Group is a provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West.

On the deal, Patrick Watkins, a partner at Osceola Capital, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Legends Landscape is a perfect fit with Tendit’s growth strategy – partnering with the premier service provider in each of our core exterior facility service categories in each of our target states within the Mountain West. Growing our presence in Arizona has been a top priority for Tendit, and we are excited to add the landscaping service offering to our existing Arizona operations and offer a more robust suite of services to our Arizona customers.”

