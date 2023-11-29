Osceola Capital-backed Talent Groups buys Progilisys

Progilisys is an IT staffing and IT-managed service provider.

Talent Groups, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital Management, has acquired Progilisys Solutions, an IT staffing and IT-managed service provider.

Progilisys is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Osceola invested in Talent Groups in 2018.

Progilisys’ addition follows Talent Group’s recent acquisitions of Abacus Technical Services, The InSource Group, Queen Consulting Group and EdgeLink.

“This acquisition underlines our dedication to strategic growth and our confidence in Talent Groups as a frontrunner in IT staffing solutions,” said Michael Babb, chairman of Osceola Capital. “Progilisys Solutions adds unique strengths to our expanding portfolio.”

Houston-based Talent Groups is an IT staffing service provider.

Osceola Capital is a private equity firm based in Tampa, Florida.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.