OTPP and Nordic Capital agree to invest in Advanz Pharma

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (OTPP) and Nordic Capital have agreed to jointly invest in Advanz Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

London-based Advanz focuses on specialty, hospital and rare diseases pharmaceuticals. It has a direct presence in Europe, the US, Canada and Australia. It addresses a broad range of therapeutic areas, including hepatology, gastroenterology, anti-infectives, critical care, endocrinology, CNS and more broadly, rare diseases.

“This joint investment will support Advanz’s continued development in the years to come and allow the company to continue to scale its business model further and build on the market dynamics in its segment,” said Rainer Lenhard, partner, Nordic Capital Advisors.

Nordic Capital initially invested in Advanz in 2021. The firm will now invest via Nordic Capital XI, following the exit of its initial investment through Nordic Capital X.

“During Nordic Capital’s ownership, Advanz has been transformed into a leading European specialty pharma platform by building a best-in-class infrastructure and successfully launching pipeline products during the last few years, enabling future growth in innovative medicines and a strong track-record of executing on M&A opportunities,” said Raj Shah, partner and head of healthcare, Nordic Capital Advisors.

Toronto-based OTPP is a global investor with net assets of C$249.8 billion as on 30 June 2023.

Nordic Capital is a private equity investor that focuses healthcare, technology & payments, financial services and industrial and business services. It is based in Stockholm, Sweden.