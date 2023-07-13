Pacific Avenue appoints Oh as partner

He will also join the investment committee.

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners has named James Oh as a partner. He will also join the investment committee.

Prior to Pacific Avenue, Oh was a managing partner and investment committee member at

Transom Capital Group. Before that, Oh was a principal at The Gores Group.

“Adding James is an important piece in the evolution of Pacific Avenue,” said Chris Sznewajs, managing partner at Pacific Avenue, in a statement. “James’ experiences leading M&A and executing complex carve-outs is a perfect fit with our strategy. I have known James for more than 12 years, and his addition allows us to ramp our capacity to execute transactions, create value post-closing, and expand our capabilities and sector reach.”

Based in Los Angeles, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market.