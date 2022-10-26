Paine Schwartz-backed Suja Life buys juice shots brand Vive Organic

Vice Organic was founded in 2015

Evercore served as financial advisor to Paine Schwartz Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis served as its legal advisor

Paine Schwarts invests in the sustainable food chain sector

Suja Life, a portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners, has acquired Vive Organic, a California-based juice shots brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Suja Life is a maker of cold-pressed organic juices and juice shots.

The Vive Organic team, including CEO and co-founder, Wyatt Taubman, will partner with Suja’s leadership to maintain the brand’s successful momentum in the market.

“Suja has made substantial progress executing its growth strategies since our initial investment, and the addition of Vive Organic is an important next step in the Company’s evolution,” said Kevin Schwartz, CEO of Paine Schwartz, in a statement. “We continue to believe in the significant value creation opportunities in the better-for-you space, and with this transaction, Suja is even better positioned to capture them. We look forward to supporting the Company in this next phase of growth as it expands its product offerings, widens its distribution, and brings Suja and Vive Organic to even more consumers.”

