Paine Schwartz hires Michaels as managing director and Prager as director

Michaels joined Paine Schwartz in April and Prager came on board in June

Michaels started her career in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs while Prager began hers at J.P. Morgan as an investment banking analyst

Paine Schwartz is focused on sustainable food chain investing

Paine Schwartz Partners has hired Natalya Michaels, as a managing director and head of investor relations, and Maggie Prager as a director on the investment team.

Michaels, who joined the firm in April, brings over 20 years of experience in financial services with the last 14 in investor relations and marketing. She most recently served as a managing director at MidOcean Partners covering both its private equity and credit products.

Prior to joining Paine Schwartz Partners in June, Prager served as a director at Bregal Partners and principal at TZP Group, where she collectively originated and led investments in the consumer products and services, multi-unit and business services industries.

According to Paine Schwartz, the hirings of Michaels and Prager mark another step in the firm’s’ efforts to increase the overall number of senior women within the firm, with five of the last six senior hires being women. These hirings follow the additions of Renata Dinkelmann, head of human capital, Renata Malavazzi, general counsel and chief compliance officer, and Colleen Akehurst, managing director in the portfolio excellence platform, to the Paine Schwartz Partners team.

On the hires, Kevin Schwartz, CEO of Paine Schwartz Partners, said in a statement: “We are pleased to welcome Natalya and Maggie and are excited about the significant value they will add to our firm. At Paine Schwartz Partners, we put a premium on unique perspectives and that starts with diversity of thought, experience and background. Moving forward we will continue to seek out individuals like Natalya and Maggie who provide the valuable expertise and insights that will help us continue to grow and improve both our firm and our portfolio companies.”

Michaels holds a bachelor of science in finance and marketing from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. And, Prager has an undergraduate degree in economics with certificates in finance and theater from Princeton University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.