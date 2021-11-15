Paladin Capital hires strategic advisor

Paladin Capital Group has named Najwa Aaraj as strategic advisor. Aaaraj is chief researcher, Cryptography Research Center and acting chief Rrsearcher, Autonomous and Robotics Research Center, for the UAE’s Technology Innovation Institute.

Washington DC – November 15, 2021 – Cyber and advanced technologies investor Paladin Capital Group is pleased to announce that Najwa Aaraj has been appointed to the firm’s Strategic Advisory Group. With 20 years’ academic and commercial experience in deeptech research and development, Najwa will help Paladin to assess investments in cybersecurity, cryptographic and quantum technologies, and support Paladin’s portfolio companies in realising their growth plans.

Najwa is Chief Researcher, Cryptography Research Center and Acting Chief Researcher, Autonomous and Robotics Research Center, for the UAE’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII). The Cryptography Research Center focuses on research and development in cryptography, cloud confidential computing, and machine learning for application to areas including cybersecurity, cryptography and privacy preservation. The Autonomous and Robotics Research Center works on autonomous systems in air (drones), land and water.

Najwa Aaraj, Strategic Advisor, commented: “Paladin is one of the most respected investors in cyber and deeptech, with a comprehensive portfolio ranging from digital biology to crypto risk management. It will be a real pleasure sharing my experience in commercialising R&D with startups that seek to develop products and services of profound benefit to society. I look forward to supporting Paladin as it further expands its reach in the EMEA region.”

Michael Steed, Founder and Managing Partner, added: “We’re thrilled that Najwa Aaraj has joined Paladin’s Strategic Advisory Group, an exceptional team of cyber and security experts from around the world. Najwa’s deep understanding of cryptography, quantum and autonomous systems will help us to navigate the new frontiers of technology and further our mission to invest in technologies that protect and enhance digital infrastructure.”

Najwa has held previous roles with Booz & Company and IBM Research. She has a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering, with Highest Honors, from Princeton University, published 18 pieces of academic research, been awarded four patents and speaks four languages (Arabic, English, French and Greek).

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin focuses on companies with technologies, products, and services that meet the challenging global cyber security and digital infrastructure resilience needs for commercial and government customers. Follow the firm on Twitter @Paladincap and visit www.paladincapgroup.com.