Palistar appoints Bernardo as partner on investment team

In this new role, Bernardo will help identify and execute investments in the digital infrastructure sector in the domestic U.S. market and globally.

Previously, Bernardo was head of telecom & digital infrastructure for the Americas and co-head of infrastructure for Latin America at OMERS Infrastructure

Bernardo is also a former executive director at Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division

Palistar Capital invests in communications and digital infrastructure

Palistar Capital has named Gonçalo Bernardo as a partner on its investment team.

In his new role, Bernardo will help identify and execute investments in the digital infrastructure sector in the domestic U.S. market and globally.

Previously, Bernardo was head of telecom & digital infrastructure for the Americas and co-head of infrastructure for Latin America at OMERS Infrastructure. Bernardo is also a former executive director at Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division.

“We are very excited about Gonçalo joining our team,” said Omar Jaffrey, founder and managing partner of Palistar, in a statement. “His addition to our team underscores our continued commitment to further cultivating a team of leading experts in digital infrastructure investing. Gonçalo has a long history of working closely with high quality management teams and companies around the world, and I look forward to working with him as our newest member of the Palistar team.”

Palistar Capital invests in communications and digital infrastructure.