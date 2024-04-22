Palistar Capital-backed Symphony Wireless recruits Borghei as CEO

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Based in White Plains, New York, Symphony Wireless originates, manages, and leases tower, rooftop and non-traditional structure cell sites in metro, urban and suburban environments throughout the U.S.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination