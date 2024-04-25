Palistar taps Banh as principal and IR head

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
She will be responsible for driving Palistar’s investor relations strategy and leading capital formation initiatives to support the firm’s continued growth.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination