Palladin-backed Splash Car Wash buys new car wash express site

Splash Car Wash, which is backed by Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, has acquired Montgomery, New York-based Clean Co Car Wash & Laundromat, a car wash express site. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’re so excited to have this site back in the Splash family,” added Glen Sheeley, Splash’s director of development in the New York metro and Connecticut regions. “Montgomery was an express wash that my dad, Wayne, and I developed and owned for 8 years, and we now are excited to watch the site grow under Splash’s ownership.”

Post-closing, Splash intends to make various upgrades to the site, including the addition of pay stations and self-service vacuums.

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Splash Car Wash has developed over 50 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York.

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners invests in consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm’s current and former investments include Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.