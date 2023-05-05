Palladium supports Trachte’s acquisition of manufacturer Parkline

Trachte has acquired Parkline from Summit Park, which will be rolling equity into the transaction.

Palladium Equity Partners has invested in portfolio company Trachte’s acquisition of Eleanor, West Virginia-based Parkline, a manufacturer and service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Trachte is a provider of highly engineered protection and control buildings with mission critical applications.

Trachte has acquired Parkline from Summit Park, which will be rolling equity into the transaction.

Palladium Equity Partners acquired Trachte in September 2020.

Caleb Clark, a partner of Palladium Equity Partners, said in a statement, “Trachte has experienced strong growth over the past two years driven by multi-generational industry tailwinds, by delivering unmatched product quality and by adapting to serve the needs of its end users. We are pleased to support the Trachte team in their acquisition of Parkline, which will add significant capabilities and enhance its ability to serve a diverse set of customers, helping to advance the company as a leader in the P&CB sector.”

Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Trachte and Palladium Equity Partners, and Livingstone Partners served as financial advisor to Parkline and Summit Park in connection with the transaction. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor to Trachte and Palladium, and McGuireWoods LLP acted as legal advisor to Parkline and Summit Park.

Founded in 1997, Palladium has over $3 billion in assets under management.