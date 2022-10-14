Palladium to sell coffee wholesaler GoodWest

Palladium made its initial investment in GoodWest in 2015

In conjunction with the sale of GoodWest, Palladium will retain the company’s Jordan’s Skinny Mixes division

Lincoln International acted as financial advisor to GoodWest on the deal

Palladium Equity Partners has agreed to sell GoodWest industries, a Pennsylvania-based coffee wholesaler. The buyer is Sunny Sky, a portfolio company of The Jordan Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of our investment in GoodWest, which represents yet another good example of how Palladium helps successfully transform family and founder-owned businesses to help achieve their full potential,” said Caleb Clark, a partner at Palladium. “Since acquiring the company, GoodWest has experienced rapid growth across its core products, and entered new markets with innovative, on-trend product development. In light of the company’s strong momentum and plans for further expansion, we believe GoodWest is at an attractive inflection point to transition ownership. To that end, we believe Sunny Sky and The Jordan Company are the right next partners to build on GoodWest’s successful track record and take the business to its next level of growth.”

In conjunction with the sale of GoodWest, Palladium will retain the company’s Jordan’s Skinny Mixes division, a provider of zero sugar coffee syrups and flavorings, cocktail mixes and other beverage enhancement products under the Jordan’s Skinny Mixes and related brands.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Sunny Sky while Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as legal advisor to GoodWest. Lincoln International acted as financial advisor to GoodWest.

Based in New York City, Palladium has $3 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses primarily on buyout investments targeting $50 million to $150 million in equity.