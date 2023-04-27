Pamlico-backed Millennia hires Sanner as CEO

Most recently, Sanner served as CEO of Citra Health Solutions

Millennia, a Cary, North Carolina-based provider of patient payment solutions for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, has appointed Scott Sanner as CEO and a member of the board of directors. Sanner is succeeding Tom Ormondroyd.

Millennia is backed by Pamlico Capital.

Most recently, Sanner served as CEO of Citra Health Solutions. He has also held leadership positions at McKesson Health IT, Change Healthcare, and MED3000. He began his career at Medic Computer Systems and Misys Healthcare.

“Scott Sanner is a proven executive with extensive experience scaling healthcare technology companies. We are delighted to welcome him to the company,” said Scott Glass, a partner at Pamlico Capital, in a statement.

Millennia was founded in 2012.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pamlico Capital invests in middle-market companies in North America. The firm has assets under management of almost $3.5 billion.