Pamlico-backed Personify Inc acquires event management platform GTR

Personify Inc, a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital, has acquired Charlotte-based GTR, an event management platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The addition of GTR to Personify’s Community Experience Platform further enables our mission of helping our clients to manage and grow their communities. Our clients often want us to serve all their technology needs including event, association, and community engagement technology. GTR’s products now allow Personify to be a single source,” said Scott Collison, a president and CEO of Personify, in a statement.

Travis Tucker, CEO of GTR, will join Personify’s team as the head of events business strategy.

GTR is backed by Topmark Partners.

Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, charities, event professionals, YMCAs, JCCs, and other purpose-driven organizations to help them manage and grow their communities.

Pamlico Capital invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Pamlico has assets under management of approximately $4 billion.

Topmark Partners invests in companies led by entrepreneurs applying proven technology to solve business problems. These technology-enabled businesses typically generate $3 million to $30 million of revenue and are at or near breakeven. Topmark Partners targets investments of $2 million to $7 million in each portfolio company.