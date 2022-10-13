Pamlico invests in intelligence automation firm InRule

InRule's existing backer OpenGate Capital is exiting as a result of this transaction.

Raymond James served as financial advisor to InRule

The capital will be used by InRule to accelerate the delivery of intelligence automation software

Pamlico Capital invests in middle market companies in North America

Pamlico Capital has made an investment in Chicago-based InRule, an intelligence automation company. No financial terms were disclosed.

InRule’s previous backer OpenGate Capital is exiting as a result of this transaction.

The capital will be used by InRule to accelerate the delivery of intelligence automation software.

“As organizations seek to leverage the power of automation, they quickly realize the importance of explainability, and InRule is recognized by its customers for delivering plain-language AI tools that promote compliance and trust through transparency,” said Eric Wilkins, a partner at Pamlico, in a statement.

Raymond James served as financial advisor to InRule.

Pamlico Capital invests in middle market companies in North America. Pamlico targets the communications, healthcare, services and software sectors. Based in Charlotte, North America, Pamlico has about $4 billion in assets under management.