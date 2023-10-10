Parabellum-backed ieDigital scoops up digital banking software firm Connect FSS

Based in the UK, ieDigital is a fintech firm.

ieDigital, a portfolio company of Parabellum Investments, has acquired Utah-based digital banking software firm Connect FSS. No financial terms were disclosed.

Connect FSS was founded in 2007.

Jerry Young, CEO of ieDigital, will become CEO of ieDigital Group, with Grant Parry, president and CEO of Connect FSS, becoming executive vice president of strategy at ieDigital Group. Rami Cassis will serve as group chairman.

On the deal, Cassis said in a statement, “This latest acquisition cements ieDigital Group’s position as the go-to provider of fintech software to mid-market financial institutions in the US and UK.

Parabellum Investments is headquartered in London.