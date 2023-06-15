Parabellum Investments-backed Advanco acquires manufacturing automation provider Vantage

Advanco is the provider of supply chain solutions focusing on the pharmaceutical industry.

Advanco, which is backed by Parabellum Investments, has acquired New Jersey-based Vantage Consulting, a manufacturing automation provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Rami Cassis, founder and CEO of Parabellum Investments, said in a statement, “We continue to diversify and scale Parabellum’s portfolio, and the acquisition of Vantage is a key part of our strategy to expand into the United States.”

Rami Cassis founded Parabellum Investments, his family office, in 2012.

Parabellum Investments targets various sectors, including enterprise software, business and IT services, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences.