Parthenon-backed MRO Corp taps Eastman as CFO

MRO Corp, a clinical data release platform in healthcare, has named Nathan Eastman as chief financial officer.

Eastman will succeed current CFO Peter Schmitt, who is retiring after joining MRO as CFO and president in 2015 and is credited with helping drive its business growth and evolution into a market leader in clinical data release. Schmitt will remain with MRO the balance of 2022 to ensure a successful transition.

Most recently, Eastman was CFO of Availity, LLC. Prior to Availity, Eastman was CFO at Inovalon, Inc. He began his career in various finance roles at Express Scripts, Inc. and PWC, LLP.

“We are thrilled Nate is joining the MRO team and bringing his deep expertise in clinical data, healthcare technology and provider-payer connectivity. Nate has the depth and breadth of experience to help us continue to innovate, drive client success and deliver strong growth,” said Jason Brown, MRO CEO, in a statement. “On behalf of MRO, I would also like to congratulate Peter Schmitt on his retirement. We are grateful for Peter’s contributions to MRO and the release of information industry broadly. He has been an impactful leader and steward of MRO, helping deliver industry leading results for our clients over many years.”

MRO is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.