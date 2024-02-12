Parthenon-backed Payroc buys SterlingCard Payment Solutions

SterlingCard is a a Markham, Ontario-based payment solution provider for both retail and e-commerce applications.

Payroc WorldAccess, a portfolio company of Parthenon Capital Partners, has acquired SterlingCard Payment Solutions, a Markham, Ontario-based payment solution provider for both retail and e-commerce applications.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Sterling has served industries ranging from restaurants, retail, health and beauty specialty grocers to medical.

Janice Conry, CEO of Sterling, will join the Payroc team in Canada, focusing on expanding Sterling’s current inside sales and external agent channels.

Based in Tinley Park, Illinois, Payroc is a provider of payments processing, payments technology and software to small business customers in the US and internationally.

The acquisition enhances Payroc’s existing Canadian offering, complementing Caledon’s established enterprise card-not-present and ACH/PAD capabilities. It also positions Payroc for larger distribution globally, amplifying its impact in the payments landscape, according to a release.

Jim Oberman, CEO of Payroc, said, “The leadership at Sterling has been instrumental in their success, and Janice Conry’s 40+ years of experience has significantly contributed to Sterling’s rapid success. This strategic move positions Payroc uniquely with an exceptional card-present offering in Canada, providing a substantial competitive advantage over most other ISO/Agents. We are confident that this strategic acquisition will further propel Payroc’s growth and success in the dynamic payments landscape.”

Parthenon Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm, invested in Payroc in 2019.