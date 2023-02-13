Parthenon Capital to buy Global Payments’ gaming unit

The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2023

Greenhill & Co. is acting as financial advisor to Parthenon while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and DLA Piper LLP are serving as legal advisors

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Global Payments andWachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor

Parthenon Capital has agreed to acquire Global Payments’ gaming division. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to terms of the deal, Global Payments Gaming Solutions will transition into Pavilion Payments, a standalone independent company.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2023.

“We are excited about our partnership with the Pavilion Payments team,” said Zach Sadek, a partner at Parthenon Capital and member of Pavilion’s board of directors, in a statement. “The company’s innovative product portfolio, including the industry’s only true omni-channel payments offering and most successful cashless implementations, position the business to continue to ensure its customers’ success.”

Greenhill & Co. is acting as financial advisor to Parthenon while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and DLA Piper LLP are serving as legal advisors.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Global Payments andWachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor.

Parthenon Capital targets the service and technology industries.

Global Payments is headquartered in Georgia with approximately 25,000 team members worldwide.