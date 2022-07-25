Participant Capital taps Neusner as IR managing director

Neusner is the founder of the EastSide Group

Participant Capital Advisors, a real estate investment firm, has named Eli Neusner as managing director of investor relations.

“Eli brings extensive investor relations, capital raising, communications and client relationship management experience to the firm,” said Participant Capital President Bernie Wasserman, in a statement. “He has a deep understanding of private equity real estate and the real estate investment needs of high-net-worth individuals and families. Affluent investors appreciate differentiated real estate opportunities, and in today’s volatile market, real estate can be an attractive low volatility alternative.”

Prior to joining Participant Capital, Neusner managed investor relations for Auerbach Funds, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private equity real estate fund manager targeting U.S. value-add and distressed real estate opportunities. He is the founder of the EastSide Group, an investor relations and strategic marketing firm serving leading alternative fund managers and real estate firms.

Neusner has an MBA from Boston University and BA from Columbia University.

Participant Capital is closely affiliated with Royal Palm Companies, which has developed 50 plus large-scale, mixed-use projects over more than 40 years.